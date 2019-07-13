Reviewing Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN)’s and PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) and PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 4 1.14 N/A -2.28 0.00 PAVmed Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00

In table 1 we can see Apollo Endosurgery Inc. and PAVmed Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -44.1% PAVmed Inc. 0.00% 0% -228%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. are 2.8 and 2.2. Competitively, PAVmed Inc. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PAVmed Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.9% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. shares and 15.2% of PAVmed Inc. shares. Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.8%. Competitively, 7.1% are PAVmed Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 20.36% 10.61% 13.14% 0.25% -37.64% 14.78% PAVmed Inc. -8.59% -1.68% 17.86% 4.06% -19.31% 21.62%

For the past year Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PAVmed Inc.

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. beats PAVmed Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. Its product pipeline includes PortIO, a long-term implantable vascular access device; CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; DisappEAR: Antibiotic-eluting resorbable ear tube; NextFlo, a disposable infusion pump; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.