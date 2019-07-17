Reviewing Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) and its peers on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has 65.9% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.96% institutional ownership for its peers. 11.8% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.12% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Apollo Endosurgery Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0.00% -103.40% -44.10% Industry Average 38.08% 29.28% 12.80%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Apollo Endosurgery Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 37.85M 99.40M 171.01

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.50 1.47 2.73 2.81

$4.25 is the consensus price target of Apollo Endosurgery Inc., with a potential upside of 34.49%. As a group, Medical Appliances & Equipment companies have a potential upside of 64.70%. Given Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 20.36% 10.61% 13.14% 0.25% -37.64% 14.78% Industry Average 7.67% 16.11% 24.20% 36.47% 42.34% 40.50%

For the past year Apollo Endosurgery Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.60 and has 3.86 Quick Ratio. Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.81 shows that Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.10 which is 10.44% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Apollo Endosurgery Inc.