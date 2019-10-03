Reviewing Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN)’s and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR)’s results

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 3 0.00 8.35M -1.81 0.00 Integer Holdings Corporation 76 1.74 32.05M 2.01 43.57

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. and Integer Holdings Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Apollo Endosurgery Inc. and Integer Holdings Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 248,763,629.86% -117.1% -49.9% Integer Holdings Corporation 42,304,646.25% 17.7% 7.4%

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has a beta of 0.75 and its 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 0.94 beta and it is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Integer Holdings Corporation is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Integer Holdings Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.8% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.9% of Integer Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% are Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Integer Holdings Corporation has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Endosurgery Inc. -2.15% -12.5% -25.82% -23.1% -66.95% -20.87% Integer Holdings Corporation 4.25% 3.56% 29.25% 11.15% 22.85% 14.78%

For the past year Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has -20.87% weaker performance while Integer Holdings Corporation has 14.78% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Integer Holdings Corporation beats Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products. It also provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems. In addition, the company provides products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products. Further, it offers cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered and unfiltered feedthroughs, engineered components, implantable stimulation leads, and enclosures; pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable cardiac monitors, and other implantable devices; and neuromodulation medical devices. Additionally, it offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical markets, as well as multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.