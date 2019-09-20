Reviewing Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN)’s and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 3 1.32 N/A -1.81 0.00 Electromed Inc. 5 1.70 N/A 0.24 22.68

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. and Electromed Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0.00% -117.1% -49.9% Electromed Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 7.3%

Volatility & Risk

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.75 beta. From a competition point of view, Electromed Inc. has a 0.42 beta which is 58.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. are 2.8 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Electromed Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Electromed Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.8% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.4% of Electromed Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% are Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% are Electromed Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Endosurgery Inc. -2.15% -12.5% -25.82% -23.1% -66.95% -20.87% Electromed Inc. 0.76% 2.5% -6.49% 0.76% -1.3% 4.72%

For the past year Apollo Endosurgery Inc. had bearish trend while Electromed Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Electromed Inc. beats Apollo Endosurgery Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device. The company offers its products for patients with chronic lung issues, including bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.