Reviewing Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI)’s and Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC)’s results

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) and Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 19 3.77 142.52M 1.54 12.21 Ready Capital Corporation 15 0.76 28.59M 2.17 7.09

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and Ready Capital Corporation. Ready Capital Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ready Capital Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 748,922,753.55% 8.4% 4.1% Ready Capital Corporation 187,598,425.20% 11.9% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.67 beta. Ready Capital Corporation’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.82 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and Ready Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ready Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Ready Capital Corporation’s potential upside is 3.64% and its consensus price target is $16.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and Ready Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 73% respectively. About 0.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Ready Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 1.73% 3.01% 0.21% 4.5% -0.84% 12.97% Ready Capital Corporation 1.45% 3.29% 1.99% 0.07% -7.41% 11.14%

For the past year Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. was more bullish than Ready Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. beats Ready Capital Corporation.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.