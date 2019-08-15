Reviewing Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI)’s and J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS)’s results

As REIT – Diversified companies, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) and J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|18
|9.09
|N/A
|1.54
|12.21
|J.W. Mays Inc.
|37
|3.54
|N/A
|0.34
|104.35
Demonstrates Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and J.W. Mays Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. J.W. Mays Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of J.W. Mays Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 has Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and J.W. Mays Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|8.4%
|4.1%
|J.W. Mays Inc.
|0.00%
|1.3%
|1%
Volatility and Risk
A 0.67 beta indicates that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is 33.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. J.W. Mays Inc.’s 114.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.14 beta.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and J.W. Mays Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|J.W. Mays Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential downside is -1.96%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and J.W. Mays Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.6% and 4%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, J.W. Mays Inc. has 80.04% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|1.73%
|3.01%
|0.21%
|4.5%
|-0.84%
|12.97%
|J.W. Mays Inc.
|3.06%
|-5.24%
|-12.75%
|-7.74%
|-16.02%
|-9.43%
For the past year Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. has 12.97% stronger performance while J.W. Mays Inc. has -9.43% weaker performance.
Summary
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. beats J.W. Mays Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.
