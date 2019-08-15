Reviewing Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI)’s and J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS)’s results

As REIT – Diversified companies, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) and J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 18 9.09 N/A 1.54 12.21 J.W. Mays Inc. 37 3.54 N/A 0.34 104.35

Demonstrates Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and J.W. Mays Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. J.W. Mays Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of J.W. Mays Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and J.W. Mays Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 4.1% J.W. Mays Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.67 beta indicates that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is 33.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. J.W. Mays Inc.’s 114.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.14 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and J.W. Mays Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 J.W. Mays Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential downside is -1.96%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and J.W. Mays Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.6% and 4%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, J.W. Mays Inc. has 80.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 1.73% 3.01% 0.21% 4.5% -0.84% 12.97% J.W. Mays Inc. 3.06% -5.24% -12.75% -7.74% -16.02% -9.43%

For the past year Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. has 12.97% stronger performance while J.W. Mays Inc. has -9.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. beats J.W. Mays Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.