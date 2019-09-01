Reviewing Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 8.40% 4.10% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. N/A 19 12.21 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.40 1.34 2.65

$18 is the consensus target price of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., with a potential downside of -2.96%. The potential upside of the peers is 30.06%. The research analysts’ belief based on the results delivered earlier is that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 1.73% 3.01% 0.21% 4.5% -0.84% 12.97% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.67. In other hand, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.72 which is 28.10% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s rivals beat Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.