Reviewing Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI)’s and Its Peers results

As REIT – Diversified company, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 8.40% 4.10% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. N/A 19 12.21 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.42 1.77 2.63

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. currently has an average target price of $18, suggesting a potential downside of -4.46%. The peers have a potential upside of 21.29%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results delivered earlier is that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 1.73% 3.01% 0.21% 4.5% -0.84% 12.97% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.67. In other hand, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.72 which is 28.10% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s peers beat Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.