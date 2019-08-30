Reviewing Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI)’s and Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s results

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) and Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 19 9.21 N/A 1.54 12.21 Drive Shack Inc. 5 1.14 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and Drive Shack Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and Drive Shack Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 4.1% Drive Shack Inc. 0.00% -58.7% -8.7%

Volatility & Risk

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.67 beta. Drive Shack Inc. has a 1.59 beta and it is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and Drive Shack Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Drive Shack Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -3.17% and an $18 average target price. Meanwhile, Drive Shack Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 45.83%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Drive Shack Inc. seems more appealing than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and Drive Shack Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.6% and 58.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Drive Shack Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 1.73% 3.01% 0.21% 4.5% -0.84% 12.97% Drive Shack Inc. 4.4% 12.99% -0.38% 28.57% -13.58% 33.16%

For the past year Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Drive Shack Inc.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. beats Drive Shack Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

Newcastle Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in and manages real estate related and other investments, including senior housing properties; debt investments financed with collateralized debt obligations; other debt investments; and investments in golf courses and facilities. It also invests in securities, including commercial mortgage backed securities, senior unsecured debt issued by property REITs, and real estate related asset backed securities, as well as in loans, such as real estate related and other loans, including corporate bank loans, commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, manufactured housing loans, and subprime mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Newcastle Investment Corp. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.