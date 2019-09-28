Reviewing Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI)’s and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)’s results

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 19 3.77 142.52M 1.54 12.21 American Finance Trust Inc. 13 0.00 105.73M -0.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 748,922,753.55% 8.4% 4.1% American Finance Trust Inc. 835,810,276.68% -3.4% -1.7%

Analyst Ratings

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 American Finance Trust Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, American Finance Trust Inc.’s average price target is $14.5, while its potential upside is 4.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares and 26% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of American Finance Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 1.73% 3.01% 0.21% 4.5% -0.84% 12.97% American Finance Trust Inc. -0.26% 8.63% 20.85% -9.92% -21.47% -12.09%

For the past year Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. had bullish trend while American Finance Trust Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. beats American Finance Trust Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.