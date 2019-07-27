Reviewing Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG)’s and Its Rivals results

As General Building Materials company, Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.73% of Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.47% of all General Building Materials’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Apogee Enterprises Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.96% of all General Building Materials companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Apogee Enterprises Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apogee Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 8.70% 4.30% Industry Average 2.33% 16.19% 7.01%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Apogee Enterprises Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Apogee Enterprises Inc. N/A 38 25.15 Industry Average 42.41M 1.82B 56.35

Apogee Enterprises Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Apogee Enterprises Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Apogee Enterprises Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apogee Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.07 2.52 2.55

The potential upside of the rivals is 45.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Apogee Enterprises Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apogee Enterprises Inc. 1.24% 7.53% 12.57% 5.69% -3.37% 34.37% Industry Average 7.31% 10.41% 20.81% 21.56% 14.42% 35.97%

For the past year Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Apogee Enterprises Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.76 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Apogee Enterprises Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Apogee Enterprises Inc. is 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.62. Competitively, Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s rivals are 36.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.36 beta.

Dividends

Apogee Enterprises Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s peers beat Apogee Enterprises Inc.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. designs and develops glass products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated and high-performance glass used in customized windows and wall systems comprising the outside skin of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass windows, curtain walls, storefronts, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin, as well as entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Services segment provides full-service installation of the walls of glass, windows, and other curtainwall products making up the outside skin of commercial and institutional buildings. The LSO segment manufactures value-added glass and acrylic products for the custom picture framing and display applications. The companyÂ’s products and services are primarily used in commercial buildings, such as office towers, hotels, and retail centers; and institutional buildings, including education facilities and dormitories, health care facilities, and government buildings, as well as multi-family residential buildings. It markets its architectural products and services through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to general contractors and glazing subcontractors, architects, and building owners; and value-added glass and acrylics through retail chains, picture framing shops, and independent distributors to museums, and public and private galleries and collections. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.