Reviewing Aphria Inc. (APHA)’s and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.30 23.51 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 14 0.47 N/A -3.42 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aphria Inc. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 0.00% -24.7% -5.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aphria Inc. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 3 5 3 2.27

Competitively Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a consensus target price of $14.55, with potential upside of 92.97%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aphria Inc. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.24% and 63.1%. Insiders held roughly 6.92% of Aphria Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.7% are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aphria Inc. 1.3% -18.26% -23.92% -42.89% -25.84% 23.55% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited -21.64% -21.48% -35.11% -51.22% -43.87% -25.81%

For the past year Aphria Inc. has 23.55% stronger performance while Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has -25.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Aphria Inc. beats Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited on 5 of the 9 factors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams. This segment also develops, manufactures, and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Specialty Medicines segment provides branded specialty medicines for use in central nervous system and respiratory indications, as well as the womenÂ’s health, oncology, and other specialty businesses. Its products in the central nervous system area comprise Copaxone for multiple sclerosis; Azilect for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease; and Nuvigil for the treatment of excessive sleepiness associated with narcolepsy and certain other disorders. This segmentÂ’s products in the respiratory market include ProAir, ProAir Respiclick, QVAR, Duoresp Spiromax, Qnasl, Braltus, Cinqair/Cinqaero, and Aerivio Spiromax for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as Treanda/Bendeka, Granix, Trisenox, Lonquex, and Tevagrastim/Ratiograstim products in the oncology market. This segment also offers a portfolio of products in the womenÂ’s health category, which includes ParaGard, Plan B One-Step, and OTC/Rx, as well as other products. The company has collaboration arrangements with Attenukine, Procter & Gamble Company, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.