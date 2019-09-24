Reviewing Aphria Inc. (APHA)’s and Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) and Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.30 17.99 Correvio Pharma Corp. 2 3.98 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aphria Inc. and Correvio Pharma Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aphria Inc. and Correvio Pharma Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Correvio Pharma Corp. 0.00% -180.5% -27.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Aphria Inc. and Correvio Pharma Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Correvio Pharma Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Correvio Pharma Corp.’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 148.96%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.24% of Aphria Inc. shares and 76.6% of Correvio Pharma Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 6.92% of Aphria Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Correvio Pharma Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aphria Inc. -11.37% -22.92% -27.98% -29.77% -37.03% -5.45% Correvio Pharma Corp. -3.68% -11.59% -27.67% -51.97% -60.22% -26.51%

For the past year Aphria Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Correvio Pharma Corp.

Summary

Aphria Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Correvio Pharma Corp.

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba (dalbavancin hydrochloride) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm. Its portfolio of marketed brands also comprise Aggrastat (tirofiban hydrochloride) for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with acute coronary syndrome; and Esmocard and Esmocard Lyo (esmolol hydrochloride), a short-acting betablocker used to control rapid heart rate in various cardiovascular indications. The company's product candidates that are in development include Trevyent, a drug device combination that is designed to deliver treprostinil for pulmonary arterial hypertension. Correvio Pharma Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.