Reviewing Aphria Inc. (APHA)’s and Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV)’s results

This is a contrast between Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) and Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Drug Manufacturers – Other and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria Inc. 6 0.00 250.74M 0.30 17.99 Correvio Pharma Corp. 2 -0.11 45.95M -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aphria Inc. and Correvio Pharma Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria Inc. 3,942,452,830.19% 0% 0% Correvio Pharma Corp. 2,164,491,968.53% -180.5% -27.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aphria Inc. and Correvio Pharma Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Correvio Pharma Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Correvio Pharma Corp.’s potential upside is 200.00% and its average price target is $6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aphria Inc. and Correvio Pharma Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 15.24% and 76.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.92% of Aphria Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Correvio Pharma Corp. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aphria Inc. -11.37% -22.92% -27.98% -29.77% -37.03% -5.45% Correvio Pharma Corp. -3.68% -11.59% -27.67% -51.97% -60.22% -26.51%

For the past year Aphria Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Correvio Pharma Corp.

Summary

Aphria Inc. beats Correvio Pharma Corp. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba (dalbavancin hydrochloride) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm. Its portfolio of marketed brands also comprise Aggrastat (tirofiban hydrochloride) for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with acute coronary syndrome; and Esmocard and Esmocard Lyo (esmolol hydrochloride), a short-acting betablocker used to control rapid heart rate in various cardiovascular indications. The company's product candidates that are in development include Trevyent, a drug device combination that is designed to deliver treprostinil for pulmonary arterial hypertension. Correvio Pharma Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.