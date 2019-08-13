Reviewing Aphria Inc. (APHA)’s and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)’s results

Both Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) are Drug Manufacturers – Other companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.30 17.99 Aurora Cannabis Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.22 28.94

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Aphria Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Aphria Inc. is presently more affordable than Aurora Cannabis Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aurora Cannabis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aphria Inc. and Aurora Cannabis Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aurora Cannabis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s average target price is $10, while its potential upside is 51.75%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aphria Inc. and Aurora Cannabis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.24% and 12.15%. 6.92% are Aphria Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Aurora Cannabis Inc. has 3.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aphria Inc. -11.37% -22.92% -27.98% -29.77% -37.03% -5.45% Aurora Cannabis Inc. -4.58% -20.18% -30.56% -9.81% 25.23% 26.01%

For the past year Aphria Inc. had bearish trend while Aurora Cannabis Inc. had bullish trend.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil; CanniMed vegan capsules; and hemp products, as well as sells vaporizers, consumable vaporizer accessories, and herb mills for using herbal cannabis products. It also operates CanvasRX, a network of cannabis counseling and outreach centers; and provides cannabis analytical product testing services. The company has operations in 19 countries across five continents. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has collaboration agreements with PharmaChoice, Pharmasave, and Shoppers Drug Mart for the distribution, sale, and marketing of medical cannabis products through their respective networks of pharmacies. The company has a strategic agreements with Hempco Food and Fiber Inc.; CTT Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Choom Holdings Inc.; Capcium Inc.; The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.; SociÃ©tÃ© des Alcools du QuÃ©bec; Alcanna; Radient Technologies; Micron Waste; Wagner Dimas; Evio; and Cann Group Limited. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.