Reviewing Aphria Inc. (APHA)’s and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)’s results

Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Drug Manufacturers – Other. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.30 17.99 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 3.01 N/A 0.05 447.78

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aphria Inc. and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Aphria Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Aphria Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aphria Inc. and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aphria Inc. and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus price target of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $24.67, which is potential 25.29% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 15.24% of Aphria Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.7% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.92% of Aphria Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aphria Inc. -11.37% -22.92% -27.98% -29.77% -37.03% -5.45% Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.02% -5.97% -6.93% -9.4% 17.63% 1.26%

For the past year Aphria Inc. had bearish trend while Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aphria Inc.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates in two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises enoxaparin, a low molecular weight heparin that is used as an anticoagulant for prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis; naloxone for treating opioid overdose; Cortrosyn, a lyophilized powder for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency; Amphadase, a bovine-sourced hyaluronidase injection for the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; and lidocaine jelly, a local anesthetic product for urological procedures. It also provides lidocaine topical solution for various procedures; phytonadione injection for newborn babies; syringe products, which include critical care drugs, such as morphine, atropine, calcium chloride, dextrose, epinephrine, lidocaine, and sodium bicarbonate for emergency use in hospital settings; lorazepam injection for surgery and medical procedures; ketorolac for acute pain management; and procainamide for documented ventricular arrhythmias. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes recombinant human insulin and porcine insulin. Further, it develops Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product candidate that is intended to be used for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma. Additionally, the company has a pipeline of 20 generic and proprietary product candidates in various stages of development for various indications. Its products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings, and primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. The company was established in 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.