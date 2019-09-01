Reviewing Apex Global Brands Inc. (APEX)’s and RTW Retailwinds Inc. (NYSE:RTW)’s results

As Apparel Stores companies, Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) and RTW Retailwinds Inc. (NYSE:RTW) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apex Global Brands Inc. 1 0.40 N/A -0.83 0.00 RTW Retailwinds Inc. 2 0.08 N/A -0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Apex Global Brands Inc. and RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Apex Global Brands Inc. and RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apex Global Brands Inc. 0.00% -85.7% -12.6% RTW Retailwinds Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.3%

Risk & Volatility

Apex Global Brands Inc.’s current beta is 1.51 and it happens to be 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s beta is 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Apex Global Brands Inc. and RTW Retailwinds Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apex Global Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RTW Retailwinds Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s potential upside is 147.52% and its consensus price target is $2.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apex Global Brands Inc. and RTW Retailwinds Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.8% and 97.4% respectively. About 6.8% of Apex Global Brands Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.8% are RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apex Global Brands Inc. -2.04% 14.2% -37.66% -43.53% 8.44% -4.93% RTW Retailwinds Inc. 17.2% 23.16% -5.63% -29.9% -54.58% -22.97%

For the past year Apex Global Brands Inc. has stronger performance than RTW Retailwinds Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors RTW Retailwinds Inc. beats Apex Global Brands Inc.