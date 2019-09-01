Reviewing Apex Global Brands Inc. (APEX)’s and RTW Retailwinds Inc. (NYSE:RTW)’s results

As Apparel Stores companies, Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) and RTW Retailwinds Inc. (NYSE:RTW) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apex Global Brands Inc.
|1
|0.40
|N/A
|-0.83
|0.00
|RTW Retailwinds Inc.
|2
|0.08
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Apex Global Brands Inc. and RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Apex Global Brands Inc. and RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apex Global Brands Inc.
|0.00%
|-85.7%
|-12.6%
|RTW Retailwinds Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.3%
|-0.3%
Risk & Volatility
Apex Global Brands Inc.’s current beta is 1.51 and it happens to be 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s beta is 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Apex Global Brands Inc. and RTW Retailwinds Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Apex Global Brands Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|RTW Retailwinds Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
On the other hand, RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s potential upside is 147.52% and its consensus price target is $2.5.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Apex Global Brands Inc. and RTW Retailwinds Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.8% and 97.4% respectively. About 6.8% of Apex Global Brands Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.8% are RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apex Global Brands Inc.
|-2.04%
|14.2%
|-37.66%
|-43.53%
|8.44%
|-4.93%
|RTW Retailwinds Inc.
|17.2%
|23.16%
|-5.63%
|-29.9%
|-54.58%
|-22.97%
For the past year Apex Global Brands Inc. has stronger performance than RTW Retailwinds Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors RTW Retailwinds Inc. beats Apex Global Brands Inc.
