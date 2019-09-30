Reviewing Apex Global Brands Inc. (APEX)’s and Its Competitors results

As Apparel Stores company, Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
44.8% of Apex Global Brands Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.54% of all Apparel Stores’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Apex Global Brands Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.31% of all Apparel Stores companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Apex Global Brands Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apex Global Brands Inc.
|257,734,821.97%
|-85.70%
|-12.60%
|Industry Average
|2.01%
|20.35%
|8.08%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Apex Global Brands Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apex Global Brands Inc.
|4.64M
|2
|0.00
|Industry Average
|113.30M
|5.65B
|21.68
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Apex Global Brands Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Apex Global Brands Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.25
|2.44
|2.11
|2.58
As a group, Apparel Stores companies have a potential upside of 79.31%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Apex Global Brands Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apex Global Brands Inc.
|-2.04%
|14.2%
|-37.66%
|-43.53%
|8.44%
|-4.93%
|Industry Average
|3.25%
|9.25%
|8.42%
|21.99%
|21.56%
|22.00%
For the past year Apex Global Brands Inc. has -4.93% weaker performance while Apex Global Brands Inc.’s rivals have 22.00% stronger performance.
Volatility and Risk
Apex Global Brands Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.51. In other hand, Apex Global Brands Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.88 which is 11.57% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Apex Global Brands Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Apex Global Brands Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Apex Global Brands Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.