Reviewing Apex Global Brands Inc. (APEX)’s and Its Competitors results

As Apparel Stores company, Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.8% of Apex Global Brands Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.54% of all Apparel Stores’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Apex Global Brands Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.31% of all Apparel Stores companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Apex Global Brands Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apex Global Brands Inc. 257,734,821.97% -85.70% -12.60% Industry Average 2.01% 20.35% 8.08%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Apex Global Brands Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Apex Global Brands Inc. 4.64M 2 0.00 Industry Average 113.30M 5.65B 21.68

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Apex Global Brands Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apex Global Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 2.44 2.11 2.58

As a group, Apparel Stores companies have a potential upside of 79.31%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Apex Global Brands Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apex Global Brands Inc. -2.04% 14.2% -37.66% -43.53% 8.44% -4.93% Industry Average 3.25% 9.25% 8.42% 21.99% 21.56% 22.00%

For the past year Apex Global Brands Inc. has -4.93% weaker performance while Apex Global Brands Inc.’s rivals have 22.00% stronger performance.

Volatility and Risk

Apex Global Brands Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.51. In other hand, Apex Global Brands Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.88 which is 11.57% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Apex Global Brands Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Apex Global Brands Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Apex Global Brands Inc.