Reviewing Apergy Corporation (APY)’s and TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s results

Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) and TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apergy Corporation 35 1.68 N/A 1.20 27.04 TechnipFMC plc 24 0.89 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Apergy Corporation and TechnipFMC plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) and TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apergy Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 4.7% TechnipFMC plc 0.00% -16.5% -7.4%

Liquidity

Apergy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, TechnipFMC plc which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Apergy Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TechnipFMC plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Apergy Corporation and TechnipFMC plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apergy Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 TechnipFMC plc 0 2 1 2.33

The consensus target price of Apergy Corporation is $41, with potential upside of 40.41%. Competitively TechnipFMC plc has a consensus target price of $28.17, with potential upside of 9.19%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Apergy Corporation seems more appealing than TechnipFMC plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Apergy Corporation and TechnipFMC plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.7% and 87.9%. Apergy Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of TechnipFMC plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apergy Corporation 3.5% -3.81% -16.35% -5.66% -19.32% 20.13% TechnipFMC plc 4.36% 6.41% 15.86% 19.01% -17.37% 40.65%

For the past year Apergy Corporation has weaker performance than TechnipFMC plc

Summary

Apergy Corporation beats TechnipFMC plc on 9 of the 10 factors.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. This segment offers its products under the brand names of Harbison-Fischer, Norris, Alberta Oil Tool, Oil Lift Technology, PCS Ferguson, Pro-Rod, Upco, Accelerated, Norriseal-Wellmark, Quartzdyne, Spirit, Theta, Timberline, and Windrock. The Drilling Technologies segment provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for use in oil and gas drill bits under the US Synthetic brand. The company was formerly known as Wellsite Corporation and changed its name to Apergy Corporation in February 2018. Apergy Corporation is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. As of May 8, 2018, Apergy Corporation operates independently of PHI Group Inc.

TechnipFMC plc provides technologies, systems, and services for oil and gas projects worldwide. It operates in three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Projects. The Subsea segment offers products, such as trees, manifolds, controls, templates, flowline systems, umbilicals, and flexibles, as well as subsea processing products. This segment also provides subsea services, including drilling, installation, completion, and field services, as well as asset management, well intervention and IMR, ROVs, and manipulator system services; and services for subsea projects comprising front end to decommissioning, field architecture, integrated design, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services. The Onshore/Offshore segment offers technical, technological, and project management services across fixed, floating, and onshore facilities, as well as offshore services. The Surface Projects segment provides drilling, completion, and production wellhead equipment, as well as chokes, compact valves, manifolds, and controls; treating iron, manifolds, and reciprocating pumps for stimulation and cementing; separation and flow-treatment systems; flow metering products and systems; marine, truck, and railcar loading systems; installation maintenance services; frac-stack, manifold rental, and operation services; and flowback and well testing services. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.