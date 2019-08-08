Reviewing Apergy Corporation (APY)’s and Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)’s results

Both Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) and Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apergy Corporation 36 1.83 N/A 1.20 27.04 Ranger Energy Services Inc. 7 0.26 N/A 0.50 13.45

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Apergy Corporation and Ranger Energy Services Inc. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Apergy Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Apergy Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apergy Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 4.7% Ranger Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -1.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Apergy Corporation are 2.5 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Ranger Energy Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Apergy Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ranger Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Apergy Corporation and Ranger Energy Services Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apergy Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Ranger Energy Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Apergy Corporation is $44.67, with potential upside of 53.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.7% of Apergy Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.6% of Ranger Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Apergy Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Ranger Energy Services Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apergy Corporation 3.5% -3.81% -16.35% -5.66% -19.32% 20.13% Ranger Energy Services Inc. -8.78% -15.19% -14.65% -18.98% -30.57% 29.59%

For the past year Apergy Corporation has weaker performance than Ranger Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Apergy Corporation beats Ranger Energy Services Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. This segment offers its products under the brand names of Harbison-Fischer, Norris, Alberta Oil Tool, Oil Lift Technology, PCS Ferguson, Pro-Rod, Upco, Accelerated, Norriseal-Wellmark, Quartzdyne, Spirit, Theta, Timberline, and Windrock. The Drilling Technologies segment provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for use in oil and gas drill bits under the US Synthetic brand. The company was formerly known as Wellsite Corporation and changed its name to Apergy Corporation in February 2018. Apergy Corporation is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. As of May 8, 2018, Apergy Corporation operates independently of PHI Group Inc.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. The company offers well completion support, workover, well maintenance, and decommissioning services; and a suite of complementary services, including wireline, snubbing, fluid management, and well service-related equipment rental services. It operates a fleet of 68 well service rigs. The company also owns and operates a fleet of modular natural gas processing equipment that processes rich natural gas streams at the wellhead or central gathering points. It serves onshore exploration and production operators. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.