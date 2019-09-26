Reviewing Apergy Corporation (APY)’s and Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD)’s results

Both Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) and Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apergy Corporation 34 1.68 N/A 1.20 27.04 Parker Drilling Company 18 0.51 N/A -24.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Apergy Corporation and Parker Drilling Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apergy Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 4.7% Parker Drilling Company 0.00% -104.1% -27.3%

Liquidity

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Apergy Corporation and Parker Drilling Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apergy Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Parker Drilling Company 0 0 1 3.00

Apergy Corporation has an average target price of $34.5, and a 28.97% upside potential. Meanwhile, Parker Drilling Company’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 5.26%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Apergy Corporation seems more appealing than Parker Drilling Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Apergy Corporation and Parker Drilling Company are owned by institutional investors at 93.7% and 80.2% respectively. Apergy Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 0.8% are Parker Drilling Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apergy Corporation 3.5% -3.81% -16.35% -5.66% -19.32% 20.13% Parker Drilling Company -1.71% -15.44% -11.02% 3.76% -94.42% -26.76%

For the past year Apergy Corporation had bullish trend while Parker Drilling Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Apergy Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Parker Drilling Company.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. This segment offers its products under the brand names of Harbison-Fischer, Norris, Alberta Oil Tool, Oil Lift Technology, PCS Ferguson, Pro-Rod, Upco, Accelerated, Norriseal-Wellmark, Quartzdyne, Spirit, Theta, Timberline, and Windrock. The Drilling Technologies segment provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for use in oil and gas drill bits under the US Synthetic brand. The company was formerly known as Wellsite Corporation and changed its name to Apergy Corporation in February 2018. Apergy Corporation is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. As of May 8, 2018, Apergy Corporation operates independently of PHI Group Inc.

Parker Drilling Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools to the energy industry in the United States, Russia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, Canada, and Internationally. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. The Rental Tools Services business offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers, drill collars, and others; well construction services, including tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas companies, and integrated service providers. Parker Drilling Company Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.