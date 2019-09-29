Reviewing Apergy Corporation (APY)’s and Key Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:KEG)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) and Key Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:KEG). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apergy Corporation 28 2.39 77.03M 1.20 27.04 Key Energy Services Inc. 1 0.02 7.78M -4.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Apergy Corporation and Key Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Apergy Corporation and Key Energy Services Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apergy Corporation 278,690,303.91% 9.7% 4.7% Key Energy Services Inc. 567,055,393.59% -154.9% -19.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Apergy Corporation is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Key Energy Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Apergy Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Key Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Apergy Corporation and Key Energy Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apergy Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Key Energy Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Apergy Corporation’s upside potential is 27.83% at a $34.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.7% of Apergy Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 99.8% of Key Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Apergy Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% are Key Energy Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apergy Corporation 3.5% -3.81% -16.35% -5.66% -19.32% 20.13% Key Energy Services Inc. -9.76% 19.61% -19.95% 73.3% -81.78% 47.34%

For the past year Apergy Corporation was less bullish than Key Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Apergy Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Key Energy Services Inc.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. This segment offers its products under the brand names of Harbison-Fischer, Norris, Alberta Oil Tool, Oil Lift Technology, PCS Ferguson, Pro-Rod, Upco, Accelerated, Norriseal-Wellmark, Quartzdyne, Spirit, Theta, Timberline, and Windrock. The Drilling Technologies segment provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for use in oil and gas drill bits under the US Synthetic brand. The company was formerly known as Wellsite Corporation and changed its name to Apergy Corporation in February 2018. Apergy Corporation is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. As of May 8, 2018, Apergy Corporation operates independently of PHI Group Inc.

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor. It operates through U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International segments. The U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services, such as recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools, as well as well testing services; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, foam air units, and frac stack equipment used to support hydraulic fracturing operations and the associated flowback of frac fluids, proppants, oil, and natural gas. The International segment develops hardware and software related to oilfield service equipment controls, data acquisition, and digital information flow. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.