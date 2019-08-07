Reviewing Apergy Corporation (APY)’s and FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)’s results

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) and FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apergy Corporation 36 1.84 N/A 1.20 27.04 FTS International Inc. 8 0.31 N/A 1.14 3.48

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Apergy Corporation and FTS International Inc. FTS International Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Apergy Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Apergy Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than FTS International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) and FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apergy Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 4.7% FTS International Inc. 0.00% 194.4% 15.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Apergy Corporation is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, FTS International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Apergy Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than FTS International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Apergy Corporation and FTS International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apergy Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 FTS International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$44.67 is Apergy Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 52.15%. Competitively FTS International Inc. has an average target price of $7, with potential upside of 138.91%. The information presented earlier suggests that FTS International Inc. looks more robust than Apergy Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Apergy Corporation and FTS International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.7% and 77.7%. Apergy Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, FTS International Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apergy Corporation 3.5% -3.81% -16.35% -5.66% -19.32% 20.13% FTS International Inc. -13.51% -28.34% -61.27% -51.23% -67.08% -44.16%

For the past year Apergy Corporation had bullish trend while FTS International Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Apergy Corporation beats FTS International Inc.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. This segment offers its products under the brand names of Harbison-Fischer, Norris, Alberta Oil Tool, Oil Lift Technology, PCS Ferguson, Pro-Rod, Upco, Accelerated, Norriseal-Wellmark, Quartzdyne, Spirit, Theta, Timberline, and Windrock. The Drilling Technologies segment provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for use in oil and gas drill bits under the US Synthetic brand. The company was formerly known as Wellsite Corporation and changed its name to Apergy Corporation in February 2018. Apergy Corporation is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. As of May 8, 2018, Apergy Corporation operates independently of PHI Group Inc.

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.