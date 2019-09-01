Reviewing Apergy Corporation (APY)’s and Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX)’s results

Both Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) and Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apergy Corporation 35 1.57 N/A 1.20 27.04 Andeavor Logistics LP 35 0.00 N/A 2.51 12.82

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Apergy Corporation and Andeavor Logistics LP. Andeavor Logistics LP is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apergy Corporation. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Apergy Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Andeavor Logistics LP, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apergy Corporation and Andeavor Logistics LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apergy Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 4.7% Andeavor Logistics LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Apergy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Andeavor Logistics LP’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Apergy Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Andeavor Logistics LP.

Analyst Ratings

Apergy Corporation and Andeavor Logistics LP Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apergy Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Andeavor Logistics LP 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 71.94% for Apergy Corporation with consensus price target of $44.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Apergy Corporation and Andeavor Logistics LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.7% and 36.5%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Apergy Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 64.18% of Andeavor Logistics LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apergy Corporation 3.5% -3.81% -16.35% -5.66% -19.32% 20.13% Andeavor Logistics LP -9.99% -10.94% -4.93% -9.84% -27.53% -0.98%

For the past year Apergy Corporation had bullish trend while Andeavor Logistics LP had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Apergy Corporation beats Andeavor Logistics LP.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. This segment offers its products under the brand names of Harbison-Fischer, Norris, Alberta Oil Tool, Oil Lift Technology, PCS Ferguson, Pro-Rod, Upco, Accelerated, Norriseal-Wellmark, Quartzdyne, Spirit, Theta, Timberline, and Windrock. The Drilling Technologies segment provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for use in oil and gas drill bits under the US Synthetic brand. The company was formerly known as Wellsite Corporation and changed its name to Apergy Corporation in February 2018. Apergy Corporation is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. As of May 8, 2018, Apergy Corporation operates independently of PHI Group Inc.

Andeavor Logistics LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires logistics assets related to crude oil and refined products in the United States. It operates in three segments: Gathering, Processing, and Terminalling and Transportation. The Gathering segment includes crude oil and natural gas pipeline gathering systems in the Bakken Shale/Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana; and the Green River Basin, Uinta Basin, and Vermillion Basin in the states of Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming. The Processing segment consists of gas processing and fractionation complexes. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, which includes a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting the companyÂ’s Kenai refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the Kenai refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western and midwestern U.S. This segment also consists of marine terminals in California; a rail-car unloading facility in Washington; a petroleum coke handling and storage facility in Los Angeles; and other pipelines, which transport products and crude oil from the companyÂ’s refineries to nearby facilities in Salt Lake City and Los Angeles. Tesoro Logistics GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Tesoro Logistics LP and changed its name to Andeavor Logistics LP in August 2017. Andeavor Logistics LP was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.