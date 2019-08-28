Reviewing Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s results

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Liquidity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.2 and a Quick Ratio of 15.2. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$45 is Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 53.95%. Competitively Zosano Pharma Corporation has an average price target of $8, with potential upside of 275.59%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Zosano Pharma Corporation is looking more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.1% and 30.8%. Insiders owned 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.