Reviewing Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.2. The Current Ratio of rival Tyme Technologies Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 54.64%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.1% and 20% respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.