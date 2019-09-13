Reviewing Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s results

Since Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00

$45 is Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 59.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 111.75% stronger performance while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.