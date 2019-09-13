Reviewing Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s results

Since Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.77
|0.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Demonstrates Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-77.1%
|-60.8%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$45 is Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 59.57%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.62%
|9.83%
|49.36%
|105.82%
|57.53%
|111.75%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 111.75% stronger performance while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance.
Summary
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.