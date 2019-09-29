Reviewing Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s results

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|28
|0.00
|44.92M
|-2.77
|0.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|5
|0.00
|19.83M
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|160,830,648.05%
|-77.1%
|-60.8%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|385,048,543.69%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 84.20% at a $45 consensus target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.62%
|9.83%
|49.36%
|105.82%
|57.53%
|111.75%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.
