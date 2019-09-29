Reviewing Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s results

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 28 0.00 44.92M -2.77 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 19.83M -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 160,830,648.05% -77.1% -60.8% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 385,048,543.69% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 84.20% at a $45 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.