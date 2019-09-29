Reviewing Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s results

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 28 0.00 44.92M -2.77 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 289 1.93 81.39M 20.54 14.84

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 160,888,252.15% -77.1% -60.8% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 28,167,503.03% 29.2% 21.4%

Liquidity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.2 and a Quick Ratio of 15.2. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $386.5, with potential upside of 41.34%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, 20% are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.