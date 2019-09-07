Reviewing Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Liquidity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.2 and 15.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novus Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 39.84% and an $45 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.1% and 51.3%. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 111.75% stronger performance while Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.