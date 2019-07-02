Reviewing Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)’s results

Both Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. N/A 23.10 N/A -0.33 0.00

Demonstrates Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4%

Liquidity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.2 and 15.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Neuralstem Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 76.96%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.8% and 17% respectively. 0.1% are Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 13.52% are Neuralstem Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52% Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Neuralstem Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.