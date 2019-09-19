Reviewing Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)’s results

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Motif Bio plc 1 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Motif Bio plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Motif Bio plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 71.43% upside potential and a consensus price target of $45.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.46% of Motif Bio plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Motif Bio plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Motif Bio plc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.