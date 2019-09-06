Reviewing Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 15.2 and 15.2 respectively. Its competitor Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 49.35% and an $45 consensus target price. On the other hand, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 154.71% and its consensus target price is $27.33. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.1% and 0%. 1.6% are Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.