Reviewing Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.10% -60.80% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 18 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.73 2.84

$42.25 is the consensus target price of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., with a potential upside of 65.30%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 131.26%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 15.2 and 15.2. Competitively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.