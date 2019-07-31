Reviewing Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s results

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Galapagos NV 118 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Demonstrates Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galapagos NV earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galapagos NV.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 6 3.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 55.93% at a $45 consensus target price. Competitively Galapagos NV has a consensus target price of $157, with potential downside of -11.22%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Galapagos NV.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.8% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.78% of Galapagos NV are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52% Galapagos NV -1.45% -4.45% 11.77% 7.84% 19.72% 24.59%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Galapagos NV.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.