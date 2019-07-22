Reviewing Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 30.68 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.2 and a Quick Ratio of 15.2. Competitively, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 4.3 Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 54.32% upside potential and a consensus price target of $45. On the other hand, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential downside is -16.67% and its average price target is $13. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.8% and 41.7% respectively. 0.1% are Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 49.4% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.