Reviewing Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s results

Both Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 50.20% for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $45.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 111.75% stronger performance while Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has -71.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.