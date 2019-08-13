Reviewing Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s results

Since Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 BioLineRx Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.99 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% BioLineRx Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioLineRx Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioLineRx Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 67.72% upside potential and a consensus price target of $45.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 27.13% of BioLineRx Ltd. shares. Insiders held 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, BioLineRx Ltd. has 3.46% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% BioLineRx Ltd. -0.25% -22.16% -31.09% -59.03% -70.47% -39.48%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while BioLineRx Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors BioLineRx Ltd.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The companyÂ’s other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome. The company has strategic collaborations with Novartis Pharma AG; Merck; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and GenentechÂ’s Atezolizumab in various Phase Ib studies for multiple solid tumor indications and acute myeloid leukemia. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in ModiÂ’in, Israel.