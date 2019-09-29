Reviewing Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 28 0.00 44.92M -2.77 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 6 0.00 42.37M -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 160,888,252.15% -77.1% -60.8% Avid Bioservices Inc. 687,824,675.32% -16.4% -11.1%

Liquidity

15.2 and 15.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.1% and 49% respectively. Insiders owned 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 11.62% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.