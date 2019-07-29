Reviewing Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s results

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.2 while its Current Ratio is 15.2. Meanwhile, aTyr Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 56.96% at a $45 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.8% and 34.6%. Insiders held 0.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52% aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.