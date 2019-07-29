Reviewing Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s results

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.77
|0.00
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.15
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-77.1%
|-60.8%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-80%
|-53.2%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.2 while its Current Ratio is 15.2. Meanwhile, aTyr Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 56.96% at a $45 average price target.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.8% and 34.6%. Insiders held 0.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2.44%
|-0.47%
|34.54%
|27.47%
|-23.33%
|43.52%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-18.96%
|-14.04%
|-3.51%
|-25.04%
|-69.5%
|-4.62%
For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
