Reviewing Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s results

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 28 0.00 44.92M -2.77 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 2 0.00 3.28M -8.38 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 160,830,648.05% -77.1% -60.8% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 133,844,772.71% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00

$45 is Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 84.20%. Competitively Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a consensus price target of $12, with potential upside of 421.74%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 66.1% and 0.75% respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Comparatively, 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.