Reviewing Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s results

Both Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.49 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.2. The Current Ratio of rival Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.8. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 66.67% and an $45 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.1% and 23.4% respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 111.75% stronger performance while Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -53.24% weaker performance.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.