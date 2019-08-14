Reviewing Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s results

We are comparing Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AC Immune SA’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.2 while its Quick Ratio is 15.2. On the competitive side is, AC Immune SA which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 5.1 Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AC Immune SA.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AC Immune SA can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 63.76% for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $45.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 27% of AC Immune SA shares. Insiders owned 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 51.67% of AC Immune SA shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 111.75% stronger performance while AC Immune SA has -39.47% weaker performance.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.