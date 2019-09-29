Reviewing Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)’s and Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)’s results

This is a contrast between Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) and Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Residential and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management Company 51 3.05 147.37M 5.68 8.72 Sachem Capital Corp. 5 0.00 18.28M 0.51 9.72

In table 1 we can see Apartment Investment and Management Company and Sachem Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sachem Capital Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Apartment Investment and Management Company. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management Company 288,790,907.31% 0% 0% Sachem Capital Corp. 381,700,110.67% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Company and Sachem Capital Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management Company 0 2 1 2.33 Sachem Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Apartment Investment and Management Company’s upside potential currently stands at 2.28% and an $53 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.4% of Apartment Investment and Management Company shares and 10.3% of Sachem Capital Corp. shares. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, Sachem Capital Corp. has 20.93% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apartment Investment and Management Company -0.14% -0.8% 0.41% 0.69% 18.96% 13.24% Sachem Capital Corp. -0.2% -3.14% 8.57% 22.28% 20.78% 26.34%

For the past year Apartment Investment and Management Company was less bullish than Sachem Capital Corp.

Summary

Apartment Investment and Management Company beats Sachem Capital Corp. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, management, and redevelopment of apartment properties. It invests in real estate markets of United States. The firm primarily invests in apartment properties. Apartment Investment and Management Company was founded on January 10, 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.