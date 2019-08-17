Reviewing Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)’s and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTO)’s results

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Residential. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management Company 50 8.18 N/A 5.68 8.72 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 25 7.81 N/A 0.64 38.93

In table 1 we can see Apartment Investment and Management Company and New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Apartment Investment and Management Company. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management Company 0.00% 0% 0% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Apartment Investment and Management Company and New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management Company 0 2 0 2.00 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Apartment Investment and Management Company has a consensus price target of $52, and a 2.65% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Apartment Investment and Management Company and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 17.52%. 0.7% are Apartment Investment and Management Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apartment Investment and Management Company -0.14% -0.8% 0.41% 0.69% 18.96% 13.24% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -0.4% 1.2% -0.32% 7.25% 2.18% 11.99%

For the past year Apartment Investment and Management Company was more bullish than New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Apartment Investment and Management Company beats New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Apartment Investment and Management Company is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, management, and redevelopment of apartment properties. It invests in real estate markets of United States. The firm primarily invests in apartment properties. Apartment Investment and Management Company was founded on January 10, 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.