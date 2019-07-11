Reviewing Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)’s and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI)’s results

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI), both competing one another are REIT – Residential companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management Company 49 8.22 N/A 5.68 8.81 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 18 -162.95 N/A 2.75 6.28

Demonstrates Apartment Investment and Management Company and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Apartment Investment and Management Company. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Apartment Investment and Management Company and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management Company 0.00% 0% 0% Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.63 beta indicates that Apartment Investment and Management Company is 37.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.41 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Apartment Investment and Management Company and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management Company 0 2 0 2.00 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Apartment Investment and Management Company has an average target price of $52, and a -0.67% downside potential. Competitively Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation has an average target price of $18.5, with potential upside of 17.16%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation seems more appealing than Apartment Investment and Management Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Apartment Investment and Management Company shares are held by institutional investors while 60.2% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, 0.3% are Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apartment Investment and Management Company 1.95% -1.61% 1.76% 10.04% 23.64% 14.45% Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 1.47% -1.03% -7.55% -8.19% -6.57% -1.54%

For the past year Apartment Investment and Management Company has 14.45% stronger performance while Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation has -1.54% weaker performance.

Summary

Apartment Investment and Management Company beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, management, and redevelopment of apartment properties. It invests in real estate markets of United States. The firm primarily invests in apartment properties. Apartment Investment and Management Company was founded on January 10, 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in Servicing Related Assets and RMBS segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Moorestown, New Jersey.