Reviewing Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)’s and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)’s results

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) compete against each other in the REIT – Residential sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management Company 51 3.08 147.37M 5.68 8.72 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. 12 -0.60 22.21M -1.93 0.00

In table 1 we can see Apartment Investment and Management Company and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Apartment Investment and Management Company and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management Company 287,326,964.32% 0% 0% Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. 184,775,374.38% -46.9% -2.3%

Volatility & Risk

Apartment Investment and Management Company’s current beta is 0.56 and it happens to be 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.’s beta is 0.43 which is 57.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Apartment Investment and Management Company and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management Company 0 2 1 2.33 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Apartment Investment and Management Company has a consensus target price of $53, and a -0.60% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Apartment Investment and Management Company and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 57.1%. About 0.7% of Apartment Investment and Management Company’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.37% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apartment Investment and Management Company -0.14% -0.8% 0.41% 0.69% 18.96% 13.24% Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. 1.55% 1.29% 6.22% 12.61% 30.71% 30.71%

For the past year Apartment Investment and Management Company has weaker performance than Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.

Summary

Apartment Investment and Management Company beats on 10 of the 11 factors Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.

Apartment Investment and Management Company is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, management, and redevelopment of apartment properties. It invests in real estate markets of United States. The firm primarily invests in apartment properties. Apartment Investment and Management Company was founded on January 10, 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust launched and managed by Bluerock Multifamily Advisor, LLC. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm makes its investments in the residential properties. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. was founded in 2008, and is based in New York, New York.