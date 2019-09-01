Reviewing Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)’s and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCB)’s results

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCB) have been rivals in the REIT – Residential for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management Company 50 8.16 N/A 5.68 8.72 AGNC Investment Corp. 26 -13.37 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Apartment Investment and Management Company and AGNC Investment Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management Company 0.00% 0% 0% AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Apartment Investment and Management Company and AGNC Investment Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management Company 0 3 0 2.00 AGNC Investment Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Apartment Investment and Management Company’s average price target is $51.33, while its potential upside is 0.65%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Apartment Investment and Management Company and AGNC Investment Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 29.8%. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s share held by insiders are 0.7%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apartment Investment and Management Company -0.14% -0.8% 0.41% 0.69% 18.96% 13.24% AGNC Investment Corp. -1.62% 0.12% 0.13% 0.83% -1.35% 0.71%

For the past year Apartment Investment and Management Company has stronger performance than AGNC Investment Corp.

Summary

Apartment Investment and Management Company beats AGNC Investment Corp. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, management, and redevelopment of apartment properties. It invests in real estate markets of United States. The firm primarily invests in apartment properties. Apartment Investment and Management Company was founded on January 10, 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.