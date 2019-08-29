Reviewing Apache Corporation (APA)’s and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE)’s results

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apache Corporation 30 1.20 N/A 0.28 86.29 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2 0.46 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Apache Corporation and Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Apache Corporation and Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apache Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -0.7% Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Apache Corporation and Sundance Energy Australia Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apache Corporation 3 2 3 2.38 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Apache Corporation’s upside potential is 52.57% at a $33 consensus target price. Competitively Sundance Energy Australia Limited has an average target price of $6, with potential upside of 387.80%. The data provided earlier shows that Sundance Energy Australia Limited appears more favorable than Apache Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Apache Corporation and Sundance Energy Australia Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.05%. About 0.2% of Apache Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apache Corporation -1.49% -16.37% -22.99% -26.89% -46.98% -6.97% Sundance Energy Australia Limited -14.05% -30.96% -58.79% -58.79% -97.5% -41.67%

For the past year Apache Corporation has stronger performance than Sundance Energy Australia Limited

Summary

Apache Corporation beats Sundance Energy Australia Limited on 6 of the 10 factors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.