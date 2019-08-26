Reviewing Apache Corporation (APA)’s and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)’s results

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apache Corporation 30 1.16 N/A 0.28 86.29 SM Energy Company 14 0.66 N/A 0.09 107.20

Table 1 demonstrates Apache Corporation and SM Energy Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SM Energy Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Apache Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Apache Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than SM Energy Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Apache Corporation and SM Energy Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apache Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -0.7% SM Energy Company 0.00% 0.5% 0.2%

Risk and Volatility

Apache Corporation’s 1.78 beta indicates that its volatility is 78.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, SM Energy Company has a 2.95 beta which is 195.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Apache Corporation are 1.1 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor SM Energy Company’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Apache Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SM Energy Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Apache Corporation and SM Energy Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apache Corporation 3 4 3 2.30 SM Energy Company 1 3 2 2.33

Apache Corporation’s consensus price target is $35, while its potential upside is 66.67%. SM Energy Company on the other hand boasts of a $15 consensus price target and a 66.30% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Apache Corporation is looking more favorable than SM Energy Company, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

About 0.2% of Apache Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.2% are SM Energy Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apache Corporation -1.49% -16.37% -22.99% -26.89% -46.98% -6.97% SM Energy Company -0.99% -19.21% -34.41% -51.18% -64.02% -35.59%

For the past year Apache Corporation has stronger performance than SM Energy Company

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Apache Corporation beats SM Energy Company.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.